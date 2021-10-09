Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 69,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $235.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

