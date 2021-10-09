Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $259.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. On average, analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $86,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $112,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

