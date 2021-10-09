Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

TLSYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. New Street Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSYY opened at $14.30 on Friday. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

