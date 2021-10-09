Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $422.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.37 and a 200 day moving average of $431.17. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $304.18 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

