TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.
TechTarget stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.11. 75,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.87 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67.
In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $976,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,574 shares of company stock worth $5,870,758. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
