TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

TechTarget stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.11. 75,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.87 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $976,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,574 shares of company stock worth $5,870,758. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

