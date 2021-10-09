Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys £104,300 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Jitesh Gadhia bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($136,268.62).

LON TW opened at GBX 148.55 ($1.94) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 288.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Taylor Wimpey plc has a twelve month low of GBX 102.43 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203.50 ($2.66).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

