Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.48

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.48 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 876,787 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £24.60 million and a P/E ratio of 42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a GBX 0.05 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

