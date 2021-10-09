Tapmydata Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $25,287.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for $0.0825 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.00349327 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001883 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

