Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SYRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

SYRS stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $279.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.90.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 842,404 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,732,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

