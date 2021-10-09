Syncona (LON:SYNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $161.60

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 161.60 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 163.59 ($2.14), with a volume of 573478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.20 ($2.18).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYNC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Syncona in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Syncona in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 192.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 212.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 20.68.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

