Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have CHF 87 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Commerzbank cut Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swiss Re from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

