SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuRo Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday.

SSSS opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $302.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.04. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,521.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SuRo Capital will post 16 EPS for the current year.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $98,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 417,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 634.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 542,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 468,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 19.1% during the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 205,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

