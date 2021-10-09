Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Sureserve Group stock opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.05) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £129.78 million and a P/E ratio of 17.13. Sureserve Group has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 100.49 ($1.31). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 83.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

In other Sureserve Group news, insider Nick Winks bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £82,000 ($107,133.52).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

