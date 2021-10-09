Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) versus Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Head to Head Survey

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II alerts:

31.7% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Jones Lang LaSalle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A Jones Lang LaSalle $16.59 billion 0.77 $402.50 million $9.46 26.59

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Jones Lang LaSalle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A Jones Lang LaSalle 0 0 4 0 3.00

Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus target price of $201.33, suggesting a potential downside of 19.97%. Given Jones Lang LaSalle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jones Lang LaSalle is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Profitability

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Jones Lang LaSalle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A Jones Lang LaSalle 3.95% 13.54% 5.54%

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Company Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc. engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services. The LaSalle segment offers investment management services on a global basis to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded by Richard Winstanley in 1783 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.