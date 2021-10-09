Superdry (LON:SDRY) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

LON:SDRY opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.17) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 325.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 348.08. The company has a market cap of £199.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 124.40 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.44).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

