Super Zero Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.35 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $57.35 million and $1.27 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,740,414 coins and its circulating supply is 330,203,620 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

