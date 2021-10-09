Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.64

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.64 and traded as low as $8.94. Subaru shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 46,061 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Subaru Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

