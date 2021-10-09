Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 6,236 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 786% compared to the typical volume of 704 put options.

Shares of Yellow stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. Yellow has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $364.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.18.

Get Yellow alerts:

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yellow will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the second quarter worth $82,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on YELL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Yellow in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.