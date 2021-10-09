Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC)

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 6,598 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,295% compared to the average volume of 473 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBAC opened at $9.87 on Friday. RedBall Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

