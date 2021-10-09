Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Allogene Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 15,101 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,057% compared to the average volume of 211 call options.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $13.13 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $44.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.