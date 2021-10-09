Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) PT Raised to $87.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $73.62.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Stifel Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

