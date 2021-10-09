Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 45,418 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.05. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.