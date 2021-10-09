Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of PayPal worth $583,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $311,152,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 59.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 76.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.06. 4,095,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,389,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $305.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.67.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.