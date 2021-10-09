Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stericycle continues to progress well with its multiyear Business Transformation initiatives, aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performances. The company is focused on increasing its market share and geographic base through strategic acquisitions. The company has strong customer relationships, which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years. On the flip side, declining Communication and Related Services business has been weighing on its top line. Consistent reduction in price and inability to raise prices can reduce the company's earnings. Global presence exposes the company to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Also, high debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Stericycle have declined in the year-to-date period.”

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SRCL. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $67.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 282.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stericycle has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.