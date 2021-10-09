Stephens Inc. AR Sells 98 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after buying an additional 666,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after buying an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,397,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,078,000 after buying an additional 538,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,372,000 after buying an additional 174,042 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.75.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,649 shares of company stock worth $75,552,042 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $255.05 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.11 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.15.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

