Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,703 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.50.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $245.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $147.06 and a 52-week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

