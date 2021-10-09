Stephens Inc. AR Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,152,000 after buying an additional 1,228,211 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,030,000 after purchasing an additional 656,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,901,000 after purchasing an additional 566,897 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,141,000 after purchasing an additional 380,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 276.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 292,062 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $53.96 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51.

