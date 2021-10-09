Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $204,000 Investment in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.18% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at $534,000.

Shares of ALTL stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $44.53.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.