Stephens Inc. AR Buys Shares of 1,639 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,545,000 after purchasing an additional 117,450 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244,682 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,368,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,323,000 after purchasing an additional 217,233 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,335,000 after purchasing an additional 370,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,273,000 after purchasing an additional 175,152 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264 in the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Z stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average of $111.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

