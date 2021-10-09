Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 909,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 208,251 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,307,000. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 in the last three months. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

