Stephens Inc. AR Acquires Shares of 3,553 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 865,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,509,000 after purchasing an additional 238,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,334 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 13.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,395,000 after acquiring an additional 90,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brinker International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EAT. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

