Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.96

Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $2.10. Steel Connect shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 33,028 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $131.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STCN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Connect by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 31.6% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 30,840.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

