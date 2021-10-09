State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in State Street by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in State Street by 4.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in State Street by 35.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,328,000 after buying an additional 132,644 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.74. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

