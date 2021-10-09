State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,593 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of EQT worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EQT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,592,000 after buying an additional 435,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EQT by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,044,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 660,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EQT by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EQT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,382,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,271,000 after purchasing an additional 133,902 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EQT by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,220,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,420,000 after purchasing an additional 667,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQT shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

