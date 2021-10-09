State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,940 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.26% of Kennametal worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,015 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth $848,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth $532,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

KMT opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

