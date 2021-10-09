State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires New Shares in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 337,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $12,972,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 29.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $1,683,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $568,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

MX opened at $17.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $820.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

