Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE STWD opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

