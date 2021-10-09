Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.45

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$57.45 and traded as high as C$61.13. Stantec shares last traded at C$60.75, with a volume of 262,647 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$61.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.40.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$940.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Insiders have sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332 over the last 90 days.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

