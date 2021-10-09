Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.34

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.34 and traded as low as $13.78. Standard Life Aberdeen shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 1,692 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.8181 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

About Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

