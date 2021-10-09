Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after buying an additional 1,301,111 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

