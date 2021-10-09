SPINDLE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $499,761.26 and $33.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,090.38 or 0.99963605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00064846 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.88 or 0.00349060 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.18 or 0.00580625 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00234893 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004685 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002139 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004295 BTC.

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

