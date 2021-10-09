SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 2.1% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $45,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.52. The company had a trading volume of 158,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,269. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.61.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

