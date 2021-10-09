SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 8,300 put options on the company. This is an increase of 800% compared to the typical volume of 922 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $108.45 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.56 and a 52-week high of $110.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average of $109.23.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.