SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.99% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $135,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

