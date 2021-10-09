Soros Capital Management LLC Takes $19.79 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 227,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,794,000. GoDaddy comprises about 2.1% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Soros Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of GoDaddy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 242,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 8.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after buying an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 426,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,105,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $13,517,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.01. The stock had a trading volume of 515,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,913. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.85.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.06) earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

