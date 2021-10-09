Soros Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after buying an additional 88,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after buying an additional 443,682 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $3,115,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 16.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.85. 1,064,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,675. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.