Soros Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,850 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CDK Global by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.66. 401,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,302. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

