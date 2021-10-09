Soros Capital Management LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,923,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,371 shares of company stock worth $4,327,580. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

KROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Keros Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 79,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,575. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $862.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.65. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

