Soros Capital Management LLC Invests $9.16 Million in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 386,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,000. Amkor Technology accounts for 1.0% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Soros Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Amkor Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26,981 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 404.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $143,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,875 shares of company stock worth $3,483,538 in the last quarter. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 499,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

