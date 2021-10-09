Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Graham Charlton Purchases 8 Shares of Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) insider Graham Charlton acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,952 ($25.50) per share, for a total transaction of £156.16 ($204.02).

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,952 ($25.50) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Softcat plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.41). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,089.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,919.71. The firm has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.77.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,975 ($25.80).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

